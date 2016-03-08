Thiago Silva recalls leaving AC Milan: 'Ibrahimovic called me and...'

In an interview with France Football (via Calciomercato.com), Thiago Silva revealed an interesting background to the summer of 2012, when he and Zlatan Ibrahimovic left AC Milan to join Paris Saint-Germain."Immediately after I signed with PSG, Zlatan called me to ask if I had actually signed. I replied yes and he said 'no jokes? If you don't go then I won't sign, and if you're lying to me I will come after you," the defender stated.