Thiago Silva recalls leaving AC Milan: 'Ibrahimovic called me and...'
18 November at 16:15
In an interview with France Football (via Calciomercato.com), Thiago Silva revealed an interesting background to the summer of 2012, when he and Zlatan Ibrahimovic left AC Milan to join Paris Saint-Germain.
"Immediately after I signed with PSG, Zlatan called me to ask if I had actually signed. I replied yes and he said 'no jokes? If you don't go then I won't sign, and if you're lying to me I will come after you," the defender stated.
