Thiago Silva has taken a

The Parisians played a good game away to Liverpool yesterday, but lost to a late Roberto Firmino striker.

While Coach Thomas Tuchel has come under fire for playing attacking football and exposing his defence, Silva believes the fault lies elsewhere.

“What were Di Maria and Marquinhos doing in positions that they normally don’t play in? I don’t know, ask Antero Henrique.”

The Parisian side didn’t go crazy about reinforcing the midfield this summer, losing Javier Pastore and Giovani Lo Celso there, while mostly adding defensive talent like Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat.

Is this what Silva is griping about? The Ligue 1 champions are doing just fine in France, leading the championship without skipping a beat.

There were other problems with PSG’s performance, especially Neymar’s inability to really leave a mark on the game.