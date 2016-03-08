Thibaut Courtois: 'Hazard or Neymar? Eden without a doubt!'

Real Madrid are in need of a true successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in the summer to join Juventus for €110m, with the La Liga giants failing to replace their former star. Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois commented on his team's potential movements in the market:"Between Neymar and Hazard? Certainly Eden. I like him a lot, but the choice does not depend on me. They'll decide, the managers, we must think of us to build the future team without looking at the other teams, but rather paying attention to the constraints: Barcelona has already spent more than double the 222 million collected for Neymar, so they could be forced to sell in the summer."Eden Hazard is playing well for Chelsea at the moment, meaning the West London side are probably reluctant to sell. Meanwhile, Neymar still plays for PSG but will miss the next month or two through injury.

