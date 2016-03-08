Thieves break into Bernardeschi's house during Derby Della Mole

Juventus star Federico Bernadeschi's house became an unfortunate crime scene when he was playing in the Derby Della Mole yesterday.



Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw as Cristiano Ronaldo's late header cancelled out Sasa Lukic's first half goal in a good Turin derby on Friday evening. But there was some controversy away from the pitch for Bernardeschi.



La Stampa state that robbers tried breaking into the Italian's house in Turin. The player's girlfriend arrived at the house to realise that it was open by a crowbar. She alerted the authorities as soon as she saw it and the burglars ran away as soon as they knew she had arrived.