An Italian side has come up with a novel idea: that of offering Loris Karius a year to clear his mind in Italy!

The German goalkeeper made two major mistakes in Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid last week, provoking a tear-fuelled apology from the poor shotstopper after the final.

Yet Giorgio Grassi, president of Rimini, was able to inject a cheeky offer into the bargain, probably insipired by Joe Hart’s one-season stint in Italy, as well as the fact that Rimini is on the Romagna coast, one that is avidly frequented by German tourists.

“On June 22, Loris Karius will turn 25 years old,” Grassi said. “I would like to host the German goalkeeper for a few days in Rimini, a welcoming town that has always been frequented by his fellow countrymen and women," Grassi said.

"I would be happy to meet him in Rimini to remind him that it just takes courage, or perhaps good sense, to understand the best life lessons are often also the toughest, the most difficult to bear.

"We’ve all been through these moments, unfortunately for him, his moment was in front of millions of people. At the end of the day, the only real failure is allowing defeat to get the better of us.

"I would like to help Loris become a great example to those who in football, as in life, fall and get back on their feet. I’d like to offer a gift for his birthday: a year-long contract with Rimini FC, the ideal club to rediscover his calm, self-belief and strength to follow his dreams.

"Let it be clear, this wouldn’t be a walk in the park, because he’d be in competition with a great goalkeeper like Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Scotti, but he’d certainly find a big family and a city ready to support him as he got back to being a Number One in the Lega Pro."

Trouble is, the club in question is Rimini, who play in the third division (Serie C).