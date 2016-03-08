This Real Madrid starlet could allow Juve to sign Marcelo

Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid left-back Marcelo. The Brazilian defender is probably the best player in the world in his role and during the last summer, Juve thought of signing him after completing the € 112 million transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Merengues are aware that Marcelo won’t last forever, whether he joins to Juventus or not, and have already identified his natural replacement.



His name is Fran Garcia and is already playing for Real Madrid.



The talented defender, born in 1999, was one of the cornerstones of the U17 Spain National team in 2016 and has recently scored a goal in a Youth League clash against Roma Primavera.



Garcia arrived at Real Madrid from Bolanos in 2013. Last year he won the Liga Juvenil title with the Real Madrid Castilla coached by Guti and in the same campaign he reached the Youth League semi-final. Real Madrid head coach Lopetegui his monitoring his performances and is not scared to launch him as he’s done already with Sergio Reguilon.



​Fran Garcia is contracted with Real Madrid until 2022. His dream is to play a Madrid derby against his cousin Koke and his ‘explosion’ could convince Real Madrid to sell Marcelo who is wanted by Juve and other top clubs. Garcia, Theo Hernandez of Reguilon could be the replacement of the experienced Brazilian defender.

