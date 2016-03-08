This week decisive for Gareth Bale's Madrid future amid Manchester United, Tottenham interest

Real Madrid now find themselves in a situation in which they have not been in 9 years, namely fielding a squad without Cristiano Ronaldo. In light of the Portuguese star’s departure to Juventus, Madrid will be looking to find a replacement as well as hold onto their remaining stars.



Gareth Bale’s name is one that continues to resurface as far as candidates who could leave the Bernabeu. The 28-year-old joined the Spanish giants back in 2013 but of late has been linked to a move back to the English Premier League.



According to the Mirror, Bale will have a meeting this week with the Real Madrid management to discuss his future. Under contract until June 2022, the Welsh player continues to be approached by Manchester United and Tottenham.



In the coming days we may know if Real Madrid are to say goodbye to another one of their €100 million men.

