Former Inter president Erik Thohir is on the verge of acquiring League One side Oxford United, Sky Sport Uk reports.



Thohir still has a 31% stake in Inter after selling most of his shares to Suning in June 2016. According to recent reports in Italy, Thohir is willing to sell the remaining of his shares in the Italian club and the news that links him with buying Oxford United confirm that the Indonesian could soon move on and leave the Nerazzurri.



Thohir is expected to announce his Inter exit in October when a shareholder meeting will take place. During that meeting shareholders will approve the balance closed on this past 30th of June.



Thohir acquired the majority of Inter stakes from Massimo Moratti in November 2013 when he acquired the 70% of the club together with his business partners Rosan Soeslani and Handy Soetedio.



Inter won no trohpies during Thohir’s presidency but Nerazzurri fans hope their faith will change thanks to Suning in the coming seasons.

