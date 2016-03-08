Thohir explains two reasons why Inter signed Radja Nainggolan from Roma
28 June at 17:20Inter Milan have successfully completed the Radja Nainggolan from Serie A rivals AS Rome and the Nerazzurri president Erick Thohir has now explained that his club signed the 30 year old
Erick Thohir explained one of the two reasons why Inter Milan signed by Radja Nainggolan from AS Rome is because he is a very good player. The second reasons is because the midfielder has Indonesian background, just like the Inter Milan president.
"First of all we signed him for his experience. Nainggolan has always been able to play with the teammates at Inter. We focused on him rather than young players, "Thohir told Topskor.
"Secondly, Nainggolan has indisputable qualities, he's a complete player. As soon as we realized Rome had put him on the market, we moved for him.
"Then we all know that Nainggolan has Indonesian blood, so it's a positive image for Inter in Indonesia. Inter fans in Indonesia are second in number to only those in China. "
