Thomas Partey sends message to Inter and Man United: 'I don't know what the future holds for me'
21 May at 11:25Atletico Madrid midfielder has hinted at a possible move to Inter Milan or Manchester United, saying that he does not know where his future lies.
The Ghanian has been linked with a move away from Atletico this summer, with his agent claiming that the player has a release clause of 50 million euros release clause.
Recently, Partey has talked about his future and he could have dropped a hint about possibly leaving Atletico in the summer.
He said: "It’s hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like ‘Thomas is trying to leave’ but for me playing football is what makes me happy.
‘I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and worker harder than me but are nowhere close to being here. ‘I don’t know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others."
