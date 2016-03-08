Thomas says no to Arsenal, Roma and Inter

thomas, atletico madrid, maglia azzurra, 2018/19
08 April at 18:55
Atletico Madrid midfield star Thomas has played down reports of a possible move away from the Wanda Metropolitano The Ghana International was linked with joining Arsenal, Manchester City, Arsenal and Roma but he denied his desire to leave the club at the end of the season.

"I've grown up at Atletico Madrid and I am happy to be here", he said. "I don't care about transfer rumors, I am happy at Atletico Madrid and I am only thinking about doing well with this club"."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.