Thomas says no to Arsenal, Roma and Inter

Atletico Madrid midfield star Thomas has played down reports of a possible move away from the Wanda Metropolitano The Ghana International was linked with joining Arsenal, Manchester City, Arsenal and Roma but he denied his desire to leave the club at the end of the season.



"I've grown up at Atletico Madrid and I am happy to be here", he said. "I don't care about transfer rumors, I am happy at Atletico Madrid and I am only thinking about doing well with this club"."