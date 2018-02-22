Thomas Tuchel appointed as new PSG manager
14 May at 17:34PSG have confirmed Thomas Tuchel as their new manager for the next two seasons. The appointment was made official on May 14.
The former Borussia Dortmund coach will replace outgoing Unai Emery as PSG’s new coach. Emery had already confirmed his decision that he will leave the club after the end of this season.
A statement on PSG’s official website read, “Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as coach of the professional team. The German technician signed a two-year contract with the club champion of France.”
After the appoint, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said: “I am very happy to welcome Thomas Tuchel as the new Paris Saint-Germain coach. Thomas is one of the most competitive European coaches to have emerged at the highest level in recent years.”
“It is strongly imbued with the spectacular and efficient principles that have always nourished the strength of German football, especially on the international scene.
“His ambitious personality, his assertive taste for forward-moving play and his strength of character are part of the style we have always heard at Paris Saint-Germain. This style that fans of our Club, of all times, have always looked for and admired. "
