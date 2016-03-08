Thomas Tuchel plays down Neymar exit links
19 October at 21:15Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has played down reports linking Neymar with a move away from the French club.
It is not new to see the Brazilian superstar get linked with a move back to Barcelona or a move to Real Madrid. That too, about a year and some months following his arrival from Barcelona in what was a shocking transfer for a fee of 222 million euros.
PSG manager Thomas Tuchel though, has been stern with rumors linking Neymar with a move away from PSG and he has recently played them down.
Tuchel was recently talking to Fichajes and he said: "He is one of our players and has a contract, I do not think it is necessary to add anything else"."
The Brazilian forward has been in supreme form for PSG this season following a disappointing World Cup campaign. He has appeared in eight Ligue 1 games, scoring just as many times and racking up a tally of three assists.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments