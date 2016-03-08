Three candidates as Spalletti, Inter look for midfield reinforcement

Luciano Spalletti is waiting for a reinforcement in midfield, dictated in an interview with Rai Sport last night. The priority remains the right back, then the midfield and finally a winger. But it will depend more on the opportunities that the market will offer and from possible sales. On the full-back the situation is clear: Sime Vrsaljko is the first choice, then there are Matteo Darmian and Davide Zappacosta.



And for the midfield? Mousa Dembelé has moved away in recent days: the demands of Tottenham for the Belgian are too high and even those of the player. There are three current leads for the Nerazzurri in midfield: Nicolò Barella, Arturo Vidal and Tiémoué Bakayoko.



Vidal - "Vidal and Vrsaljko suitable for the Inter project? Ausilio is the guy who negotiates, now he's coming back from China, I do not know the latest news. They are definitely strong players…” said Luciano Spalletti, not disproving the interest for Arturo Vidal. The former Juventus midfielder, under contract with Bayern until 2019, wants to leave Germany: Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested.



BAKAYOKO - Tiémoué Bakayoko is a name that has emerged in the last few days. He is not part of the plans of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. In the case of a loan with a right of redemption, Piero Ausilio could accelerate for the player.



BARELLA - The third name is that of Nicolò Barella, who has long been in the crosshairs of the sports director of Inter. Very difficult, but not impossible for the midfielder to leave Sardinia this summer. He is valued at €35-40 million.

