Three clubs interested in signing Juve’s Can
01 November at 17:00Three clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window, as per football365.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The German international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Can has been dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad as well and it is looking imminent that he will leave the club in the January.
As per the latest report, three clubs—Paris Saint Germain (PSG) from France, Bayern Munich from Germany and Manchester United from England—are interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old in the mid-season transfer window.
Can has been with the Old Lady since the summer of 2018 when he joined them from English Premier League outfit Liverpool as a free-agent.
Since then, Can has represented Bianconeri in 33 league matches, where he has scored four goals.
