Three clubs to compete for Roma’s Florenzi in January
06 December at 11:30Three clubs will compete for the signing of Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca in the summer.
Therefore, it was reported earlier that Florenzi is looking to leave the Rome-based club in the mid-season transfer window in order to keep hopes alive of representing the national side in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.
As per the latest report, three clubs from the Serie A—Cagliari, Sampdoria and Fiorentina—are quite keen about signing the Italy international and will compete in the upcoming transfer window.
Florenzi is a Roma’s academy product and has represented the club’s senior team in 272 matches in all competition during in his illustrious career where he has managed to score 28 goals and also provided 31 assists.
