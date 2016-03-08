Three-horse race for Piatek: AC Milan looking for alternatives; the names
18 January at 16:00Krzysztof Piatek scored a goal in the Coppa Italia against Spal but AC Milan's opinion on the Polish attacker has seemingly not changed. As reported by Sportmediaset (via milanlive.it), Piatek will return to the bench tomorrow against Udinese, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the starting line-up in Pioli's new 4-4-2 formation.
Piatek's future is, thus, quite clear. The Rossoneri have put the attacker on the market but intend to accept only proposals for his definitive departure, hoping to get at least 30 million euros from a potential sale.
It will not be easy, but Sportmediaset inform of two new inquires from Lyon and Valencia alongside the already known interest of Tottenham, who are looking for a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.
Milan will evaluate and make a decision, obviously without the risk of devaluing Piatek. In the event of the departure of the Pole, the Rossoneri will surely return to the market in search of an alternative, a new vice-Ibrahimovic who can Piatek's position.
The names considered are Andrea Petagna from Spal, the young Pietro Pellegri and Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen. For now, these are only theoretical hypotheses, given that Milan must first clarify Piatek's situation and understand if they will be able to sell him already this month.
Go to comments