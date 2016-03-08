Three Italian clubs have already asked for Fiorentina starlet Castrovilli: the situation
22 January at 14:00Three Italian clubs have already asked Fiorentina for Italian midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Inter, Napoli and Roma have all asked the Florence based club for the 22-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Viola until 2024. The player is also appreciated across Europe, with both Bundesliga and Premier League clubs following him closely.
Castrovilli has made 21 appearances so far this season across all competitions for a total 1823 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided two assists, impressing quickly with his strong passing, quick feet and great vision. Last season he impressed on loan with US Cremonese in Serie B.
Fiorentina are currently 13th in the league table after 20 games, tied on points with Udinese. They have won two of their last five games, drawing two and losing the other one.
Apollo Heyes
