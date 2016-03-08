Three monkeys mess! The Serie A League now apologizes

Luigi.DeSiervo.lega.serie.a.2019.jpg
18 December at 10:00

The Lega Serie A apologizes after the wave of controversies concerning the image of the three monkeys, a triptych made by the artist Simone Fugazzotto , exhibited at the Lega headquarters as a symbol of the commitment to the fight against racism (via calciomercato).

A decision not shared, and strongly condemned by Roma and Milan in the first place, and players like Lukaku. 

Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the League Cup, "apologizes to all those who were offended by the work by Simone Fugazzotto last May , on the occasion of the Italian Cup Final."

Although the artist had explained that the meaning of his creation was really a message against racism, however, the work appeared questionable to many. 

De Siervo confirms that the "Serie A League is working on the official anti-racism campaign, which cannot be identified with Fugazzotto's work, and which will be presented by the end of February". 

For more news visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Cagliari
Spal
Parma
Lecce
Brescia
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.