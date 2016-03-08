Three monkeys mess! The Serie A League now apologizes

The Lega Serie A apologizes after the wave of controversies concerning the image of the three monkeys, a triptych made by the artist Simone Fugazzotto , exhibited at the Lega headquarters as a symbol of the commitment to the fight against racism (via calciomercato).



A decision not shared, and strongly condemned by Roma and Milan in the first place, and players like Lukaku.



Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the League Cup, "apologizes to all those who were offended by the work by Simone Fugazzotto last May , on the occasion of the Italian Cup Final."



Although the artist had explained that the meaning of his creation was really a message against racism, however, the work appeared questionable to many.



De Siervo confirms that the "Serie A League is working on the official anti-racism campaign, which cannot be identified with Fugazzotto's work, and which will be presented by the end of February".

