Three new PL clubs join race for Man Utd and Juve target
30 September at 09:45It was one of the most talked about transfer sagas of the summer but, in the end, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remained at Lazio. The 23-year-old Serbian played his 100th game for Lazio in the Rome derby yesterday but was a summer target for the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
The latest reports from English tabloid newspaper the Mirror suggest that three new Premier League clubs are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool. Manchester City had been partially linked before but there was no concrete interest from the Citizens in Lazio’s star midfielder.
The reports suggest that for Lazio’s 4-1 win over Genoa, scouts were present from the three aforementioned clubs; suggesting that they are interested in making a move. Milinkovic-Savic is, for the meantime, set for a new contract at Lazio; which will see him become the highest paid player in the Claudio Lotito era for the club.
Other clubs who expressed an interest in the Serbian over the summer are AC Milan, Inter Milan, PSG and Napoli; although there was nothing concrete from any of these clubs.
