One of the group stage matches of today’s World Cup is between Belgium and Panama. We look at the three players Manchester United will be looking when the two nations will play each other.Toby Alderweireld is currently associated with the English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The central defender’s contract at the north London club will expire in 2019 and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly asked 70 million euros for Toby Alderweireld.Manchester United will now try to reduce the fee for Toby Alderweireld in the coming days and see if the deal can be done.Dries Mertens is another player who plays for Napoli will be observed by Manchester United. He has been linked with Jose Mourinho’s side and Liverpool. He had a release clause of 28 million euros, which expired last week Romelu Lukaku is a Manchester United striker and Manchester United will also watch their own players during the World Cup.