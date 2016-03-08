In fact, the likes of Bertolacci, Montolivo and Zapata could leave this summer. The former is courted by Genoa, but the club has failed to deliver a sufficient offer to Milan.

As for Montolivo, it's expected that his contract will be terminated soon, while Zapata would be sold for a low transfer fee.

Even though the transfer window closes on Friday, there are still a few players that could leave AC Milan.