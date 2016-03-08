Three players that can still leave AC Milan
13 August at 13:00Even though the transfer window closes on Friday, there are still a few players that could leave AC Milan.
In fact, the likes of Bertolacci, Montolivo and Zapata could leave this summer. The former is courted by Genoa, but the club has failed to deliver a sufficient offer to Milan.
As for Montolivo, it's expected that his contract will be terminated soon, while Zapata would be sold for a low transfer fee.
