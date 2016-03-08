Three players that could leave Juventus this summer

In fact, the future of Allegri, Alex Sandro, Dybala and Mandzukic depends heavily on how the Bianconeri will do in the Champions League. All of them have been linked with several big clubs, and not winning the big tournament could end the relationship with Juventus.

Dybala will certainly be the most exciting player on the market, should this become a reality. However, it wouldn't be so much for his recent performances, but rather the promising form he's shown overall. Same goes for Alex Sandro, who really hasn't managed to live up to expectations as of late.