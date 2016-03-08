Three powerhouse clubs make contact for Pjanic, player could head to Juventus exit under Sarri
11 June at 15:35Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could be heading towards a bianconeri exit this summer and three powerhouse clubs have made enquiries for the Bosnian midfield star.
Pjanic joined Juve from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros and has become a key player for them since then.
We understand that if Massimiliano Allegri would have stayed at the Turin based side, Pjanic would have been the first name on the team sheet for Juve. But now that Maurizio Sarri is close to taking over the reins, Pjanic is likely to be heading towards the exit door.
Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City have asked for information about the player's situation from his agent Fali Ramadani but are yet to submit any offer for the former giallorossi star.
Pjanic wants certain guarantees from Juve and from the club's would-be new manager Sarri about how he would be used at the club. If that doesn't satisfy him, Pjanic will leave Juventus this summer.
