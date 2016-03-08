Three Premier League clubs interested in signing Barcelona’s defender in January
07 December at 11:45Three English Premier League clubs are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s defender Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window, as per Express.co.uk.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the recent past after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Premier League outfit Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are eager to sign the former Lyon defender in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments