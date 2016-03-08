Three reasons why AC Milan should sign Ibrahimovic

For many, it's a no-brainer, but should the Rossoneri bring back the big man ahead of the second half of the season? In my opinion, the management has a great opportunity on the table, and down below are three reasons why they should sign the 38-year-old.

1. Goals, goals, goals...

At the start of the season, Milan have struggled to find the back of the net, bagging just 11 goals in 12 games. Many have blamed this on their style of play, but the problem has remained even after Pioli replaced Giampaolo. Therefore, it's clear that they need some new energy.

Even though he's older than he was during his last spell at the club, Ibrahimovic still knows how to score. He will guarantee goals for the Rossoneri, who are in desperate need of it to turn the negative situation around.

2. His experience is vital



Ibrahimovic has played on the highest level for a very long time now, and his experience would arguably be very useful for Milan. It also helps that he's been at Milan before, as he knows the environment and what the club expects from the players.

It's been said before, but the Rossoneri's squad is simply too young for the time being. They need some experienced figures, and bringing in Zlatan will get them a long way. Above all, he will certainly raise the bar in the team, pushing the players to the max.

3. It would be no holiday for 'Ibra'

Should the deal go through, then it's safe to say that it won't be a holiday for the big Swede. He knows this, and after spending some time in the MLS, he will want to show his best side to the European crowd as well. Challenges drive the striker, which is perfect in this situation.





For more news, visit our homepage. No doubt, he will be eager to prove that he can still do well at the top. Turning Milan around would certainly be a great testament to this. Therefore, the Rossoneri should sign him before it's too late.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about a potential return to Serie A for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. These rumours got some extra fuel a few days ago as the Swedish striker confirmed that he will leave LA Galaxy once his contract expires in late December.