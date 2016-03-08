Three reasons why Buffon shouldn't return to Juventus

​The return of Gianluigi Buffon to Juventus is fascinating. A love story that can resume, after only one year of interruption, thanks to a pact between the former captain and president Andrea Agnelli. However, is the deal only positive for the Bianconeri?



1. Buffon and Sarri



Since the day Sarri was announced as the new manager, there has been a lot of talk among the fans about his philosophy, which is considered to be as much anti-Juve as you can get. Therefore, one could argue that Buffon's arrival will help ease the transition.



However, it would only limit the freedom of action and expression of the coach, who showed already on the first day that he's ready to handle this team on his own.



2. Buffon and Szczesny



Will Buffon's return be appreciated by the starting goalkeeper? It's one thing to have a second goalkeeper like Perin, and another to have one of the best goalkeepers in the world on the bench. Mistakes can happen to anyone, even to a goalkeeper like Szczesny.



With that said, what would happen if the Polish international commits a few errors early on in the season? Are Juve then back to square one in terms of developing a goalkeeper for the future, and more importantly, would Szczesny be able to withstand the pressure?



3. Buffon and the fans



Finally, we have the relationship with the fans. Of course, it's nowhere near as bad as that with Bonucci, who returned labelled as a 'traitor'. However, reading comments on social media, it doesn't seem to be at its best either.



"Buffon should've accepted a managerial role at Juve one year ago, without trying to win (unsuccessfully) the Champions League elsewhere," a comment that is endorsed by many fans at the time being.