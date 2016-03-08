Three reasons why Pogba could choose Juve over Barcelona

Juventus are interested in taking Paul Pogba back to the club. The French midfielder thrived in Turin from 2012 until 2016 before making his return to Man United for € 110 million.



Pogba's poor relationship with José Mourinho, however, has made his Old Trafford exit more than likely and in the last few months, Pogba has done nothing to hide his desire to leave the club in the future.



According toTuttosport, Juventus had been in talks with Pogba before the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and the Old Lady's dream to take Pogba back to the club is still alive.



Barcelona are also strongly interested in the France World Cup winner but the Turin-based paper claims Juventus have three reasons to hope Pogba will choose a return in Black-and-White over a transfer to the Nou Camp.



The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely one of the reasons why Pogba would be happy to make a return to Juventus, not to mention the fact that he is still on very good terms with many 'senators' of the Old Lady's dressing room.



Last, but not least, Raiola's good relationship with Juventus chiefs could help the Old Lady to make her dream come true. The Italian agent could imitate Jorge Mendes in helping his star client to join Juventus.

