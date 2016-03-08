Three Serie A players make 20-man list for Golden Boy award

The 20-man shortlist for the Golden Boy award 2019 has been announced. Three Serie A players are in the runnings for the award, which is distributed by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, rewarding players under the age of 21. Juve defender Mathijs De Ligt won the award in 2018 and is once again included. In addition to him, Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma and Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo are also in the top 20.