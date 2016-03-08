Three Serie A clubs want Real Madrid starlet

03 November at 09:15
Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior is reportedly being eyed up by multiple clubs and the list also includes three big Serie A clubs.

Roma, Inter and Napoli are said to be keeping tabs on the Brazilian youngster, who has not broken into the Real Madrid first team yet, despite impressive showings in the pre-season friendlies.

Don Balon state of their interest and report that Real Madrid can allow Vinicius to leave the club on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

