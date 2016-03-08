Three Serie B clubs interested in free agent Giuseppe Rossi
04 October at 22:15Former Fiorentina and Villarreal forward Giuseppe Rossi is wanted by three different clubs in Serie B, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Italian, who has been without a club since his contract expired with Genoa at the end of the 2017/18 season, is wanted by Empoli, Frosinone and Cremonse. Earlier this year the American-born Italian international was reportedly training with his former club Manchester United in order to build fitness and search for a new club.
Despite the player’s current career situation, he was once a lethal marksman for both Villarreal and Fiorentina. He scored 82 goals and provided 25 assists for the Spanish club across 191 appearances, the most appearances he’s ever made for a club in his career.
With Fiorentina he was a little less prolific, scoring 19 goals and providing 8 assists across 42 appearances for the Tuscan side. During his time with Genoa he failed a drug test but managed to avoid a ban, only being given a warning.
Apollo Heyes
