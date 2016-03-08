Three suspended following Brescia-Lazio
05 January at 22:20Lazio left it extermely late once again as Ciro Immobile struck twice to send the Roman side on their way to another three points (via calciomercato).
The win moved Lazio only three points behind the league leaders Juve/Inter and following the win, their were players from both sides who will now face a break on sidelines due to bookings.
In addition to Cistana , sent off for a direct red in the first half, two more suspensions will arrive after today's match between Brescia and Lazio. Parolo and Tonali , in fact, were warned and have been warned and will therefore miss the next championship round by disqualification.
Anthony Privetera
