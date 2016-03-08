Three tasks for Gattuso: Strengthen the defence, improve the game and supply Piatek
19 March at 13:15A defeat that burns but for now does not complicate AC Milan's journey towards the Champions League. The advantage over the pursuers is still significant but Gennaro Gattuso will have to respond immediately after the international break against Sampdoria at the Marassi.
The coach will have to analyze and try to correct the defects that emerged in the derby with Inter. Gazzetta dello Sport pointed out three loopholes to fix in the two weeks.
The first is the defence because it was the most reliable department but against Inter it failed. Commitments with the national teams will make it more difficult for the Rossoneri. On Wednesday afternoon, in fact, when training resumes at Milanello, Gattuso will find himself working with only one starter, Musacchio.
However, more than on the automation of the department, the coach will have to hammer on the attitude of the whole team, less compact than at other times.
The slip on Sunday confirmed a limit: against the big names, Milan has always struggled, in the results as well as the manoeuvres. It was evident in the derby as well, as the team lacked fluidity required by Gattuso.
Lastly, there is Piatek, who remained goalless for the third time this season as a starter with Milan. It has happened already previously, as the Polish striker was not supplied sufficiently by the rest of the team, especially Suso, whose form has not been ideal in the past weeks.
