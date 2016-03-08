Three things Tottenham need to improve to beat Inter in UCL

Tottenham take on Inter Milan in their opening Champions League game this season. Spurs have had an excellent start to the season unlike their opponents, but both sides come into the game on the back of a defeat in their domestic league campaign. The Premier League side have a lot to do before their game vs Inter, and here are three main areas they need to concentrate on:



1 Need Hugo Lloris back - The main reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool on Saturday was Michel Vorm. While the Dutchman was not completely bad, he made the errors that lead to both the goals. Vorm could have punched the ball away from the corner, but he stood and waited for it.



The ball was cleared poorly by the Tottenham defence and Wijnaldum headed it home. For the second goal, the goalkeeper did not leave his line to cover the path of the cross. Had to dive in front and stopped it, the ball would not have come off the defender, then the post and fallen at the feet of Firmino. If Spurs want to have any chance of winni9ng vs Inter, they need to get Lloris fit. The Frenchman is one of the best right now, and only he will be able to stop Icardi and co from scoring. If Vorm stars, it might be 1-0 to Inter from kickoff itself.



2 Go with three at the back - Mauricio Pochettino surprisingly went into the Liverpool game with four at back. The sudden switch in formation left the players confused and that played a huge part in their loss. The back three of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen has to start with Keiran Trippier and Danny Rose as the wing-backs. If Spurs do not do in with this formation, Perisic and Politano will find it very easy to get behind the defence.



1 - Avoid playing a high-line - Tottenham's defence was vulnerable to pace and the Liverpool game was a clear indication of that. Inter have pacy players in their team and will be looking to take advantage of it. Spurs need to avoid playing a high line as that will give Perisic and Politano enough room to run behind them. Especially with Keita Balde coming on as a substitute, it will be very difficult for Spurs to stop the attacks on the wings later on in the game.

