Three weeks of tough matches for Roma

A few tough weeks coming for Roma as they will play seven games in 20 days. La Magica will start playing next Sunday, at home, against Chievo, before taking the highway to make their Champions League debut this season on Wednesday 19, in Spain, against Real Madrid (a thousand tickets already sold for the away fans).



After the European trip, they will return to face Bologna on Sunday, before the midweek tie at the Olimpico against Frosinone. After a few days Roma will have to step up for the Derby della Capitale on Saturday, September 29. De Rossi and his companions will face Lazio for the first time this season.



The following Tuesday on October 2, another Champions League fixture, this time at home, against Viktoria Plzen , for an evening of almost fifty thousand spectators, given the 33 thousand mini-season tickets sold in the summer. Three weeks, full of games, will then close with a trip to Empoli.

