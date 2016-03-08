As the final minutes approached, it seemed the Rossoneri's game vs. the Partenopei would end scoreless at San Siro. However, Maggio's cross was brilliantly flicked by Insigne, leaving Milik with only Donnarumma to beat.

The 19-year-old made a fantastic save to deny the Polish international, with the fans celebrating as if Milan had scored a goal.

The last time Milan faced Napoli, Donnarumma produced arguably the best save of his career @gigiodonna1 pic.twitter.com/NeNkMJkwLN — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) 21 augusti 2018

The clash between Napoli and Milan is approaching fast, and Calciomercato.com have decided to take a look at some of the good moments from last season's encounter, starting with Gigio Donnarumma's save.