Time running out for Napoli in James Rodriguez pursuit
16 July at 12:30James Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli this summer. The Colombian attacking midfielder most recently spent a two-year loan spell away at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich but the Bavarian side chose not to purchase him permanently from his parent club, Real Madrid.
Napoli, therefore, stepped up to the plate as suitors; Aurelio de Laurentiis ready to make the Colombian a marquee signing for Carlo Ancelotti's squad this summer. However, things have stalled after difference between the demands of Real Madrid and what the Neapolitan side are prepared to pay.
De Laurentiis has spoken out about how he does not intend to cave to the demands of Madrid, whilst the La Liga side don't look willing to budge on their demands for Rodriguez's signature.
The Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the Spanish giants have offered an ultimatum to Napoli, as they try to get a deal concluded. This could mean that no deal happens, with De Laurentiis unlikely to take nicely to Real Madrid's bullyish demands.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments