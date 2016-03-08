Time running out for Pochettino at Spurs as Allegri waiting in wings

Mauricio Pochettino is having a real rollercoaster of a ride in the year 2019 where less than six months ago, he was just a one step away from guiding Tottenham Hotspur to their maiden UEFA Champions League title, whereas now he is on the verge of facing a sack.



The 47-year-old is under immense pressure after the North London-based club suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League fixture on Saturday.



The defeat followed a 7-2 midweek humiliation against the German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.



The most demoralising aspect of both defeats was the body language of Spurs players where they looked demotivated to say the least.



If the trend continues, it will be no surprise to see the end of Pochettino at Spurs and the name of the most likely candidate to replace him is of former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.



The 52-year-old, who is still contracted with the Turin-based club till 2020, is often spotted in London where he is learning English and was present at the stadium during Spurs’ Champions League fixture against Bayern.



Time is running out for Pochettino to turn things around at Spurs as clearly Allegri is waiting in the wings.



