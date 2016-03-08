Time running out for Roma to activate Alderweireld’s buyout clause

24 July at 13:45
Time is of the essence for Italian Serie A side AS Roma if they are to activate Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld’s buyout clause. 

The Belgium international just have 12 months remaining on his contract and has a buyout clause of €28 million. However, that clause is set to expire on Friday. 

Roma have been linked with the player for quite some time and have already offered €20 million for the 30-year-old, but the offer was rejected by the North London-based club. 

If the Rome-based club will not be able to conclude the deal by Friday, they will move towards other targets such as Juventus’ Merih Demiral. However, all of those options are likely to cost a lot more than Alderweireld which might make it difficult for the Giallorossi.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.