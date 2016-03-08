Time running out for Roma to activate Alderweireld’s buyout clause

Time is of the essence for Italian Serie A side AS Roma if they are to activate Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld’s buyout clause.



The Belgium international just have 12 months remaining on his contract and has a buyout clause of €28 million. However, that clause is set to expire on Friday.



Roma have been linked with the player for quite some time and have already offered €20 million for the 30-year-old, but the offer was rejected by the North London-based club.



If the Rome-based club will not be able to conclude the deal by Friday, they will move towards other targets such as Juventus’ Merih Demiral. However, all of those options are likely to cost a lot more than Alderweireld which might make it difficult for the Giallorossi.

