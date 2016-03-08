Timo Werner on Napoli radar
03 August at 10:30According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Napoli are expressing an interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner; after missing out on a string of attacking targets already this summer.
The Neapolitan side have been linked with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Nicolas Pepe and Hirving Lozano, as well as Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, but are yet to add an official signing to their front line.
