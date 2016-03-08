Timo Werner on Napoli radar

werner, lipsia, esulta, corre, 2018/19
03 August at 10:30
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Napoli are expressing an interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner; after missing out on a string of attacking targets already this summer.

The Neapolitan side have been linked with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Nicolas Pepe and Hirving Lozano, as well as Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, but are yet to add an official signing to their front line.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.