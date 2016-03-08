Tite names PSG star Neymar as Brazil's permanent captain

The national team coach of Brazil, Tite says Paris St Germain super star Neymar is ready to take the big step forward and become Brazil’s permanent captain.



“I announce the end of the rotation policy for the captain's armband. Neymar has gained a lot of maturity in these years and I know he is ready to carry out this new role,” Tite said.



The former player of Barcelona is delighted to have been handed the opportunity by the national team coach and the star of the Paris St Germain says he is now ready to take the responsibility.



“I've accepted the captaincy now because I've learned a lot in the last few years and with these latest experiences. I've matured a lot in this time and I know I can play the role of a captain. I apologise to all fans who ended up angry after the World Cup. To lose is horrible. We had to have done better,” Neymar said.

