To improve attacking options: Important week ahead for Milan

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s transfer window is not going as per plan and therefore the club is now entering a crucial week ahead.



The Rossoneri were hoping for few departures ahead of the next campaign but so far they have not been successful in that regard.



There have been interest in striker Andre Silva but his departure is yet to be materialised which is making it difficult for the club’s hierarchy to strengthen their attacking force.



Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini is set to travel to Madrid in the coming week to have meetings with Real and Atletico’s representatives as the club are trying their level best to sign a potent backup of striker Krzysztof Piatek.



The Milan-based club’s top priority in that department is Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa, but the Los Rojiblancos’ valuation of €50 million is proving a little too much for the Italian club who are now willing to make a new bid of €40 million plus add ons, which might not prove to be sufficient.



Therefore, at San Siro, there is a feeling that Real’s Mariano Diaz is now becoming a more likely candidate to join the club instead of Correa as the Los Blancos might well agree in letting the player go on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

