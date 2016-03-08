To save Pogba, Manchester United should replace Mourinho with Conte

There is a lot of controversy surrounding the managerial position at Manchester United, with it looking increasing likely, almost day-by-day, that Jose Mourinho is nearing the end of his time as head coach of the Red Devils. This comes after a tumultuous summer in which Mourinho asked time and time again for star signings to reinforce his side, yet was not presented with any of his priority targets, criticising the board for not spending more.



Not only this but Manchester United have started their 18/19 Premier League season awkwardly, beating Leicester City 2-1 but suffering 3-2 and 3-0 defeats to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively; the defeat against Tottenham coming at Old Trafford.



Manchester United may need a new face in charge, someone who treats the players a bit better and is less embroiled with media and press controversy. One such manager, who already has a taste of Premier League glory – winning the league with Chelsea in the 16/17 season – is Italian coach Antonio Conte.



Conte was dismissed from his role as head coach of Chelsea Football Club this summer, as the club opted to instead sign Napoli’s manager Maurizio Sarri. Despite a Premier League and FA Cup trophy within his first two years, Chelsea have a history of sacking managers prematurely and Conte was no different. Although Chelsea fans were excited to see how Sarri got on, many were upset or disappointed with the way that the club treated Conte – who could exact his revenge on the Blues by joining Manchester United.



One of the big problems with Jose Mourinho is that he and Manchester United’s star man Paul Pogba do not get on well. Pogba will never be able to keep learning and developing under Mourinho, with it more likely to do harm than good and, thus, unless United either want to lose Pogba or have Pogba lose his ability, a change of management might be needed. If United can keep Pogba, they already have a strong foundation built for the future, yet Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Frenchman – after having tried and failed to make a move for the midfielder this summer just gone.



Regardless of your bias, it is fair to say that Conte is both more likeable and more of a people-person than his Portuguese counterpart, able to complexly deal with issues with players, rather than alienating said players and making the whole issue worse – as Mourinho seems to do time and time again.

