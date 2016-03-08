Todibo: the French defender that Liverpool and Juve want to sign for free

13 November at 21:35
Jean-Claire Todibo has been doing well of late as many clubs have their eyes on the young midfielder. According to La Depeche (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like Liverpool, Wolverhampton as well as Max Allegri's Juve all have their eyes on the youngster born in 1999. Todibo is a big strong midfielder as he plays a physical style of play. He can also be used as a center-back as he has good marking abilities. He played for the Toulouse B team last season before making his debut for the senior side this season. He has been doing very well for Toulouse in Ligue 1 as he so far appeared in 7 games for the club scoring one goal in the process. 

As we said, Juve and Liverpool would like to get him for free as Toulouse will have to watch out. More to come on the matter as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter right now. 

