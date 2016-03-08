16:30 - Opening ceremony

The event will focus on a series of musical acts, with Robbie Williams headlining. This will take place on the same arena as the opening game, Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

17:00 - Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

The first game of the 2018 World Cup edition. All eyes will be on the hosts, Russia, who arguably should be able to beat Saudi Arabia, given the exciting team that they have. However, Saudi Arabia have nearly caused a few upsets in the games leading up to the tournament, losing 2-1 against Italy and Germany.

Serie A players?

Unfortunately for us Serie A lovers, there will be no Serie A players in action tomorrow. On the following day, however, there will be a few available to watch.

