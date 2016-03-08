Todibo makes clear request to join AC Milan

The 20-year-old is willing to join the Rossoneri, but his will remains. Therefore, a buy-back clause will most likely be included in the operation, which would fully satisfy the player. In any case, Milan are on the final stretch and the deal could be done soon.

AC Milan are in advanced negotiations with Barcelona over the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo. After today's meeting in Spain between sporting director Ricky Massara and the player's agents, it became clear that the centre-back wants to stay connected with Barcelona.