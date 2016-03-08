Todibo, the background on the promise to Juventus ahead of Barcelona move

25 March at 23:00
Jean-Clair Todibo could have worn the Juventus shirt. At least, this was the plan of the Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici, who had worked for a long time to secure the players, pursuing contacts with his entourage. 
 
In fact, having rejected Napoli's offer, the French starlet was only going to join Juventus in Italy, which was an important promise for the Turin side. However, then Barcelona entered the race. The Catalan side's acceleration made the difference, and Todibo ended up signing a five-year contract with the Camp Nou side. 
 
However, that isn't the end of it, as reports suggest that Todibo could be included in the negotiations for Ajax' Mathjis de Ligt. Certainly, given how long Paratici worked to land the player, it will feel like a failure for the Bianconeri. 
 

