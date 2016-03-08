Tognaccini reveals Sarri wanted him at Chelsea

Daniele Tognaccini, the man behind the Milan Lab has revealed new manager of the English Premier League club Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri wanted him to join him at Stamford Bridge, but he rejected the chance to join the Blues.



“My future? Sarri is a real number maniac. He wanted me at Chelsea, but I preferred to slow things down,” he said.



Daniele Tognaccini also revealed Li Yonghong wanted to sell the Milan Lab, while he was heading the club.



“It was a wonderful 20 years, but it was time to say ‘enough. The previous owners didn’t believe in Milan Lab. Indeed, the Chinese had developed business plans to export our methodology to the East," he said.



“They had an opposite attitude to Berlusconi, who wasn’t at all interested in making money from a wealth of precious information.



“The golden years were those under Ancelotti. The wariest Coaches? Montella and Mihajlovic. They hadn’t shown much interest.

