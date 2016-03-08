Toloi's drama: his wife suffered a miscarriage before Juve clash

It certainly wasn't an easy game for Atalanta's Rafael Toloi last night, as he has explained on social media . His side managed to beat Juventus by three goals to nil in the Coppa Italia, but when he got home, the bad news was confirmed.

The defender explained that, as always, he called his wife and daughter before the game: "Yesterday, when I call, I understood that something was wrong, I know my wife well. She is 8-10 months pregnant and yesterday we had tests scheduled, the first time we would've gotten to hear the heart," he explained.

However, just like Toloi had feared, something was wrong: "I told her to send the results, but she said her phone battery had died. She didn't want to tell me anything, I needed to be 100% focused on the game".

"In the midst of so many negative thoughts, I had an important game to play, and I said to myself: 'if anything bad happened, the least I have to do is help my teammates to win this game'.

"When I came home after the game, I received the news that I had feared, we had lost our child. To my beloved wife, I only say one thing: I love you and I will always be with you Flavia Toloi," he concluded.