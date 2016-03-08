Nenad Tomovic is a former Fiorentina defender who joined Chievo in the 2017 summer transfer campaign.



The 30-year-old scored against his former club yesterday night but, rather than celebrating, he dedicated the goal to his former team-mate Davide Astori who passed away earlier this year.







​Tomovic had shared the Viola dressing room with Astori for many years in Florence and the Italian defender’s death shocked the world of football last march.



​Tomovic showed the number 1 and 3 with his fingers (Astori used to wear the shirt number 13) after scoring against his former club.

