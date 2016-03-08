Tomovic scores against Fiorentina and dedicates goal to Astori - picture
Nenad Tomovic is a former Fiorentina defender who joined Chievo in the 2017 summer transfer campaign.
The 30-year-old scored against his former club yesterday night but, rather than celebrating, he dedicated the goal to his former team-mate Davide Astori who passed away earlier this year.
Tomovic had shared the Viola dressing room with Astori for many years in Florence and the Italian defender’s death shocked the world of football last march.
Tomovic showed the number 1 and 3 with his fingers (Astori used to wear the shirt number 13) after scoring against his former club.
